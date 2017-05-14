The business week ahead

TODAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for May.

TUESDAY: Nordstrom holds its annual shareholders meeting at 11 a.m. at its downtown Seattle store. … Microsoft’s CEO summit brings 140 leaders from 35 countries, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to Redmond for three days for discussions on technology and society. The annual confab, closed to the press and outside observers, was started by Bill Gates in 1997. … The Commerce Department reports on April housing starts. … The Federal Reserve releases industrial-production data for April.

THURSDAY: After a flurry of disappointing earnings reports from U.S. retailers last week, the biggest of them all — Wal-Mart — releases its quarterly results.