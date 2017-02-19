The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Earnings reports: Wal-Mart, Macy’s

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for January. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting. … Earnings: Tesla

THURSDAY: Nordstrom reports its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings. Things to watch for: Whether its holiday sales were gloomy, as was the case with other department stores, and whether it was able to turn around the sales decline at its full-line stores.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on new home sales for January. … Earnings: JC Penney

SUNDAY: Look for TimesWatch in the The Seattle Times’ Business section: Our take on the Puget Sound economy, in 20 charts