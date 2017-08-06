The business week ahead

TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-price data for July, after a few months in a row of record-breaking prices. … The International, one of the highest-profile tournaments in competitive video gaming, kicks off at Key­Arena. Sixteen five-person teams compete in “Dota 2,” a game built by Bellevue-based Valve, for a cut of a $23 million prize pool. The finals are Saturday. … The Federal Reserve reports consumer- credit data for June.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its June job openings and labor turnover survey.

THURSDAY: Nordstrom will discuss its second-quarter earnings in a 1:45 p.m. conference call with analysts and may give a progress report on the Nordstrom family’s buyout effort. … Retailer Macy’s also reports its latest quarterly results. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the July Consumer Price Index. … J.C. Penney reports its second-quarter financial results.