The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for March.

WEDNESDAY: Microsoft hosts Build, its annual developer conference, at the Washington State Convention Center. The three-day show typically includes announcements of new features for the company’s software, and a parade of executives trying to persuade the 5,500 programmers in the audience to use them. The focus this year is expected to be Microsoft’s cloud-computing tools.

THURSDAY: Nordstrom discusses its fiscal first-quarter financial results in a 1:45 p.m. conference call. … The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for April.

FRIDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for April. … The Commerce Department reports on retail sales for April and business inventories for March.