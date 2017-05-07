The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for March.
WEDNESDAY: Microsoft hosts Build, its annual developer conference, at the Washington State Convention Center. The three-day show typically includes announcements of new features for the company’s software, and a parade of executives trying to persuade the 5,500 programmers in the audience to use them. The focus this year is expected to be Microsoft’s cloud-computing tools.
THURSDAY: Nordstrom discusses its fiscal first-quarter financial results in a 1:45 p.m. conference call. … The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for April.
FRIDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for April. … The Commerce Department reports on retail sales for April and business inventories for March.
