The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for July.

WEDNESDAY: T-Mobile US reports its second-quarter financial results. The Bellevue-based wireless carrier has gained more than 1 million customers for 16 quarters in a row; will the trend continue? … The state Employment Security Department reports Washington’s June unemployment rate. In May the statewide jobless rate fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest since modern record-keeping began four decades ago, while the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metro area’s rate was steady at 3.3 percent. … The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for June.

THURSDAY: Microsoft posts earnings for the last quarter of the company’s fiscal year. Analysts expect the Redmond company to report an adjusted profit of 71 cents a share, up from 69 cents a share a year earlier, on growing sales of the company’s range of on-demand business software.