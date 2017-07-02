The business week ahead

TODAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales data for June. … U.S. stock markets get ready for this week’s holiday by closing early, at 10 a.m. Seattle time rather than 1 p.m.

TUESDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on May factory orders.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home sales data for June, one month after King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties all set home price records. … The Commerce Department reports international trade data for May.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for June. … A two-day summit of the Group of 20 economic powers opens in Hamburg, Germany.