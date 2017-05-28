The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly index for housing-price increases, with the Seattle region having topped the charts for the last six months. … The Commerce Department reports on April personal income and spending. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for May.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports its pending home-sales index for April. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a regional summary of economic conditions.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases construction-spending data for April. … Automakers report their U.S. vehicle sales for May.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases U.S. employment data for May. … The Commerce Department reports April international trade data.