The business week ahead

SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Seattle real-estate technology company Redfin is expected to launch its initial public offering, selling between 9.2 million and 10.6 million shares at a price between $12 and $14 a share.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index for May. The Seattle metro area has had the fastest-rising home prices in the nation for the previous eight months.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and CFO Greg Smith take questions from financial analysts and news media about the jet maker’s second-quarter financial results on a 7:30 a.m. conference call. Orders were up last quarter after a successful Paris Air Show, though jet deliveries were down as 777 production was cut and 787 production slowed. … Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden and his team discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings in an 8:30 a.m. conference call. He’ll be quizzed about the crisis at Horizon Air, which is canceling hundreds of flights this summer due to a pilot shortage, and will provide an update on progress with the Virgin America acquisition. … F5 reports third-quarter earnings that will reflect the first quarter with new CEO François Locoh-Donou at the helm. There’s a 1:30 p.m. conference call. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude a two-day meeting to set interest rates, with a statement at 11 a.m.

THURSDAY: Amazon.com discusses its second-quarter earnings in a 2:30 p.m. conference call. Analysts expect the company brought in $37.18 billion in revenue, a 22.3 percent jump from the same quarter last year, and $1.42 per share in earnings, lower than last year’s $1.78 per share due to a ramp-up in investments on various business ventures. … Starbucks reports its third-quarter financial results and answers questions in a 2 p.m. conference call. Watch whether same-store sales pick up after a slowdown in recent quarters.