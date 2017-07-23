The business week ahead
SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Seattle real-estate technology company Redfin is expected to launch its initial public offering, selling between 9.2 million and 10.6 million shares at a price between $12 and $14 a share.
TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index for May. The Seattle metro area has had the fastest-rising home prices in the nation for the previous eight months.
WEDNESDAY: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and CFO Greg Smith take questions from financial analysts and news media about the jet maker’s second-quarter financial results on a 7:30 a.m. conference call. Orders were up last quarter after a successful Paris Air Show, though jet deliveries were down as 777 production was cut and 787 production slowed. … Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden and his team discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings in an 8:30 a.m. conference call. He’ll be quizzed about the crisis at Horizon Air, which is canceling hundreds of flights this summer due to a pilot shortage, and will provide an update on progress with the Virgin America acquisition. … F5 reports third-quarter earnings that will reflect the first quarter with new CEO François Locoh-Donou at the helm. There’s a 1:30 p.m. conference call. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude a two-day meeting to set interest rates, with a statement at 11 a.m.
THURSDAY: Amazon.com discusses its second-quarter earnings in a 2:30 p.m. conference call. Analysts expect the company brought in $37.18 billion in revenue, a 22.3 percent jump from the same quarter last year, and $1.42 per share in earnings, lower than last year’s $1.78 per share due to a ramp-up in investments on various business ventures. … Starbucks reports its third-quarter financial results and answers questions in a 2 p.m. conference call. Watch whether same-store sales pick up after a slowdown in recent quarters.
Most Read Stories
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
- Homeless students drawn to Seattle schools by sports are often cast aside when the season’s over
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.