The business week ahead

TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its monthly housing sales details; will rising mortgage rates have any impact on November’s numbers? … Biotechnology companies, including Seattle Genetics and Juno Therapeutics, present their latest research news at the four-day American Society of Hematology annual meeting in San Diego. Investors and scientists will be watching Juno to see whether it provides additional information on the two patient deaths last month that halted “Rocket” trial of a drug it calls JCAR015 for B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for November.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on international trade and factory orders for October. … The Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data.

WEDNESDAY: Starbucks — which announced last week that Howard Schultz would be stepping down as CEO, handing over the reins to President and COO Kevin Johnson — holds its biennial Investor Day in New York. The event, which starts at 5 a.m. Seattle time and will feature Schultz, Johnson and CFO Scott Maw, will be webcast at http://investor.starbucks.com. … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for October. … The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for October.

THURSDAY: Microsoft is expected to detail plans for Windows 10 virtual reality hardware at its two-day WinHEC conference in Shenzhen, China. The company in November promised relatively inexpensive, Windows-powered VR headsets built by hardware makers like HP and Lenovo, but offered few details. … The European Central Bank’s governing council meets to set monetary policy for the 19-country eurozone.