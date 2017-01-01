The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.

TUESDAY: The giant annual CES trade show, formerly called the International Consumer Electronics Show, kicks off with a flurry of activity leading up to the official opening Thursday. Seattle Times technology reporter Matt Day will be there to cover the extravaganza. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for December. … The Commerce Department reports November construction spending.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December interest-rate meeting. … Automakers report their U.S. vehicle sales for December.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its December monthly home-sales report, finishing up what has been the priciest year for local real estate in history. … It’s National Returns Day, celebrated by delivery service UPS but no one else. UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers, making this its busiest returns day ever, topping last year’s delivery of 1 million packages. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for December.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports employment data for December.