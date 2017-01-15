The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

TUESDAY: The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland. The four-day event brings together business and political leaders to discuss global economic issues. China’s President Xi Jinping will be there, the first time a Chinese head of state will attend the meeting.

WEDNESDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for December. … The Federal Reserve reports on December industrial production and releases the Beige Book, its summary of regional economic conditions. … The National Association of Home Builders issues its housing-market index for January.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its year-end home- sales report, recapping the priciest year ever for local real estate. … The state Employment Security Department reports December jobs data for the state and Seattle metro area. The November unemployment rate for Washington state, 5.3 percent, was the lowest rate the state has seen since 2008. The Greater Seattle area also had its lowest jobless rate in eight years, 3.7 percent, and a state economist expressed doubts it could drop much further … The Commerce Department reports December housing starts.