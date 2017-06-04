The business week ahead

TODAY: New York-based private equity firm Propeller Airports holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a passenger terminal at Everett’s Paine Field. Alaska Airlines announced last month it would begin daily passenger flights from the airport next year. … Apple kicks off its weeklong developer conference in San Jose, California. Apple watchers say the company may unveil new laptops and a Siri-controlled smart speaker. … The Labor Department reports first-quarter productivity data. … The Institute for Supply Management issues its service- sector index for May. … The Commerce Department releases April data on factory orders.

TUESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home sales and price data for May after two straight months of record prices. … The Labor Department issues its job openings and labor-turnover survey for April.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve reports consumer- credit data for April.