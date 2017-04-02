The business week ahead

TODAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March. … The Commerce Department reports on February construction spending. … Automakers release their vehicle-sales stats for March.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on international trade and factory orders for February.

WEDNESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management issues its service-sector index for March. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-price data for March, fresh off record-breaking numbers from a month before.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports on March employment data. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February.