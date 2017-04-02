The business week ahead
TODAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March. … The Commerce Department reports on February construction spending. … Automakers release their vehicle-sales stats for March.
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on international trade and factory orders for February.
WEDNESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management issues its service-sector index for March. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-price data for March, fresh off record-breaking numbers from a month before.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports on March employment data. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.