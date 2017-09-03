The business week ahead
TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday.
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on July factory orders.
WEDNESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home sales and price data for August, fresh off a record-setting spring and summer for the housing market. … The Commerce Department reports international trade data for July. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic conditions.
THURSDAY: The annual Governor’s Aerospace Summit at the Lynnwood Convention Center includes Boeing vice president Mike Delaney speaking about future airplane development programs. Ray Conner, vice chairman of Boeing, will be honored with a special industry award. The agenda also features presentations on the competitiveness of Washington state for future work and a media panel discussion that includes Seattle Times reporter Dominic Gates. … The Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity data.
FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports July consumer credit data.
