The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on July factory orders.

WEDNESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home sales and price data for August, fresh off a record-setting spring and summer for the housing market. … The Commerce Department reports international trade data for July. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic conditions.

THURSDAY: The annual Governor’s Aerospace Summit at the Lynn­wood Convention Center includes Boeing vice president Mike Delaney speaking about future airplane development programs. Ray Conner, vice chairman of Boeing, will be honored with a special industry award. The agenda also features presentations on the competitiveness of Washington state for future work and a media panel discussion that includes Seattle Times reporter Dominic Gates. … The Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity data.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports July consumer credit data.