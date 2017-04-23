The business week ahead

TODAY: T-Mobile discusses its first-quarter financial results in a 1:30 p.m. conference call.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly housing-price index. Seattle’s price gains have taken the top spot nationally for the last five months.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing discusses its first-quarter earnings in a 7:30 a.m. conference call. Chairman Dennis Muilenburg will face questions about the continued order slump for widebody jets and the pace of downsizing the workforce. … Alaska Air Group discusses its quarterly financial results in an 8:30 a.m. conference call. CEO Brad Tilden will report on progress with the Virgin America merger and the decision to eventually retire the Virgin brand. … The Washington state video-game industry trade group hosts Power of Play, its annual trade show, at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. The Washington Interactive Network expects more than 600 people to attend. Speakers include leaders from Microsoft’s Xbox unit, HTC and Bungie.

THURSDAY: Microsoft reports results for its fiscal third quarter. Analysts expect the company to post an adjusted profit of 70 cents a share, up from 62 cents a share a year earlier, on growth in sales of the company’s web-based business software. A conference call is set for 2:30 p.m. … Amazon.com discusses its first-quarter financial results in a 2:30 p.m. conference call. Wall Street expects the e-commerce giant to post a profit of $1.13 a share on $35.31 billion in sales, a 21 percent jump in revenue from a year ago. … Starbucks discusses its results for the second fiscal quarter in a 2 p.m. conference call. … Other earnings: Expedia.

FRIDAY: Earnings: Weyerhaeuser.