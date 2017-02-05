The business week ahead

TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its first monthly housing report of the year. Will local home prices start 2017 by soaring as fast as they did in 2016?

TUESDAY: Earnings report: Zillow. … The Commerce Department releases international trade data for December. … The Labor Department releases job openings and labor-turnover survey for December. … Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December

WEDNESDAY: Earnings: Alaska Air, TrueBlue, RealNetworks

THURSDAY: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City. … Earnings: Expedia, Seattle Genetics