The business week ahead
TODAY: Tableau kicks off its weeklong annual conference in Austin, Texas. Tableau co-founder Christian Chabot gives a keynote speech Tuesday, and scientist and TV personality Bill Nye speaks Thursday. . … The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for September.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for September.
WEDNESDAY: Hold on to your hats as U.S. financial markets react to election results.
FRIDAY: The U.S. bond market is closed for Veterans Day. … Costco opens a warehouse store in Redmond, bolstering an Eastside presence that already includes locations in Kirkland, Woodinville and Issaquah. The 155,000-square-foot warehouse at 7725 188th Ave. N.E. will be the Issaquah-based international discounter’s 504th U.S. location.
