The business week ahead

TODAY: Amazon.com plans to complete its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market. The Seattle e-commerce behemoth’s largest-ever acquisition gives Amazon a network of more than 460 high-end grocery stores.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly housing-price index, a month after Seattle registered its hottest housing market since the 2006 bubble.

WEDNESDAY: The public comment period closes for the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to end mandatory neutrality for internet service providers. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. … The Commerce Department releases its second estimate of second-quarter data on gross domestic product.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on June personal income and spending. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for July.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports employment data for August. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for August. … The Commerce Department reports on July construction spending. … Automakers issue U.S. vehicle-sales data for August.