The business week ahead

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day policy-setting meeting. They’re widely expected to — finally — announce an interest-rate increase, at about 11 a.m. Seattle time. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will also hold a news conference. Will President-elect Donald Trump send a tweet in response? … The state Employment Security Department reports Washington’s November employment data. October’s rate for both the Seattle metro area and the state as a whole was the lowest since 2008. … The Commerce Department reports on retail sales for November and business inventories for October. … The Labor Department releases its Producer Price Index for November. … The Federal Reserve reports on November industrial production.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for November. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for December.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports housing starts for November.