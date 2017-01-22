The business week ahead

TODAY: Local earnings report: HomeStreet

TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing discusses its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results in a 7:30 a.m. conference call. Analysts will be paying particular attention to the jet maker’s cash flow and projected profit for the year, which will be hit by the latest cut in 777 production. … Other earnings: F5 Networks, Banner.

THURSDAY: Microsoft reports fiscal second-quarter earnings. Analysts expect the company to post a profit of 69 cents a share, up from 62 cents a year earlier. Sales of Windows and Office continue to suffer from a weak PC market, while the company’s Web-based productivity tools and business software grow. A conference call is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. …Starbucks will discuss its first-quarter earnings in a 2 p.m. conference call. Wall Street is expecting sales of $5.82 billion and earnings of 52 cents a share, both up from a year ago. … Other earnings: Columbia Banking, Heritage Financial. … Costco holds its annual shareholders meeting at 4 p.m. at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. Board election results are expected to be announced. … The Commerce Department releases data on new home sales for December.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product and December durable goods.

SUNDAY: Look for our monthly TimesWatch — a report on the Puget Sound economy, in 20 charts — in The Seattle Times’ Business section.