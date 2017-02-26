The business week ahead

SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Snap, the developer of the Snapchat app, expects to complete an initial public offering of 200 million shares priced between $14 and $16 each. That would value Snap at roughly $20 billion, placing it among Southern California’s most valuable tech companies.

TODAY: The National Association of Realtors issues its pending home sales index for January.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index, showing whether Seattle notched its fourth straight month as the hottest housing market in the U.S. … The Trump International Hotel & Tower officially opens in Vancouver, B.C., to the dismay of many locals. Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric are expected for the debut, and their company will manage the hotel. Vancouver’s mayor and the province’s premier are among those asking that the project’s connection with Trump be severed. … The Commerce Department reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for February.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for January. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its February index. … The Commerce Department reports on January construction spending. … The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book, its summary of regional economic outlooks. … Automakers report U.S. sales for February.

THURSDAY: Costco reports its fiscal second-quarter financial results. With the initial hurdles of transitioning its branded credit card from American Express to Citigroup behind it, will this be the time for Costco to announce a membership fee increase?

FRIDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February.