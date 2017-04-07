The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for February.
THURSDAY: The earnings reporting season starts, with big banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup posting their quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday … The Commerce Department reports on retail sales for March and business inventories for February. … The Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for March.
