The business week ahead
TODAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for April.
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on March housing starts. … The Federal Reserve releases industrial-production data for March.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book, its regional summary of economic conditions.
THURSDAY: The four-day Global Specialty Coffee Expo, put on by the Specialty Coffee Association, kicks off at the Washington State Convention Center. The expo is where baristas can hone their skills, industry folk attend lectures on everything from climate change to branding, and a new U.S. barista champion is crowned.
FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for March.
