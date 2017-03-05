The business week ahead

TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its monthly housing data for February, as a normally slow winter has been anything but, so far. … The premier U.S. aviation conference of the year — hosted by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading, and running through Tuesday in San Diego — draws the world’s lessors and financiers of commercial jets. Airbus sales chief John Leahy will be there. And the final panel discussion of the conference features Aengus Kelly, CEO of Aercap, the world’s largest jet lessor, and industry kingpin Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp. … The Commerce Department releases factory orders for January.

TUESDAY: Boeing rolls out the first Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane for an employee celebration at its Renton factory. This is the second and larger model of the MAX to be produced. … The Commerce Department reports January international trade data. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for January.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department reports on fourth-quarter productivity data. … Payroll processor ADP releases its private-sector hiring report for February.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports February U.S. employment data.