The business week ahead

TODAY: The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for June.

TUESDAY: A VIP Boeing 777, featuring a luxury interior designed by Kirkland-based Greenpoint Technologies and fitted at Moses Lake, will be delivered to high-end travel-cruise company Crystal Cruises in a ceremony at Boeing Field. … Apple, the biggest U.S. company by market value, reports its latest quarterly earnings. … The Commerce Department reports on construction spending and personal income and spending for June. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its July manufacturing index. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle-sales data for July.

WEDNESDAY: Amazon.com will hold a job fair at its fulfillment center in Kent, part of a multistate recruitment fest dubbed Amazon Jobs Day. The company will seek to recruit some 50,000 warehouse workers. Amazon says there are 1,200 jobs open in Washington, including hundreds in Kent. Jobs will also be available in Amazon warehouses in DuPont and Sumner. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in July.

THURSDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for July. … The Commerce Department reports on June factory orders.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for July. … The Commerce Department reports international trade data for June.