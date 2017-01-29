The business week ahead

TODAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for December. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for December.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index. Will the Seattle region keep the top spot for the fastest-growing home prices in the nation? … Apple, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, reports its quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day monetary review, their first meeting in the Trump economic era. The Fed raised its target interest rate last month and has signaled it’s ready to raise the rate a few more times this year. But Fed watchers don’t expect an increase at this meeting. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales for January.

THURSDAY: Amazon.com discusses its earnings for the fourth quarter, a critical period for all retailers, in a 2:30 p.m. conference call webcast live at www.amazon.com/ir. In addition to gauging the online retailer’s performance during the holiday season, investors and analysts will be looking for details on Amazon’s huge investments in data centers, video content and logistics. … The Labor Department reports fourth-quarter productivity data.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department issues employment data for January.