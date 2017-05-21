The business week ahead
TUESDAY: Amazon.com investors gather in Seattle for the company’s annual meeting. The gathering of shareholders comes shortly after the 20th anniversary of Amazon’s initial public offering — and at a time when shares are trading near record highs. The meeting takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. at Fremont Studios, 155 N. 35th St. … The annual Life Science Innovation Northwest exposition kicks off at the Washington State Convention Center. The two-day event for the region’s life-science industry includes a keynote address by Microsoft President Brad Smith. … The Commerce Department releases new-home sales data for April.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for April. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its May 2-3 interest-rate meeting.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports its second estimate for the nation’s first-quarter gross domestic product and releases April durable goods.
