The business week ahead

TODAY: The U.S. bond market is closed for the Columbus Day holiday (but the stock market is open).

TUESDAY: Immerse, a trade show touting the Seattle area’s growing roster of organizations working on virtual and augmented reality technologies, takes place at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, drawing speakers from the University of Washington, Ford and Microsoft, among others.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases its August job openings and labor turnover survey. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY: The Port of Seattle and Norwegian Cruise Line detail plans to rebuild Pier 66 on the waterfront to serve as Norwegian’s terminal for Alaskan cruises. In a deal first announced last summer, the cruise line and Port are splitting the estimated $30 million cost of upgrading the terminal, which Norwegian will lease for 15 years.

FRIDAY: Big banks start to report their third-quarter financial results, starting with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. … The Commerce Department reports on September retail sales and August business inventories. … The Labor Department releases its Producer Price Index for September.