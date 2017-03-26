The business week ahead

TODAY: Virgin Atlantic celebrates its new route between Seattle and London as the inaugural flight lands Monday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Virgin founder Richard Branson will be among the passengers.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home price increase index, which the Seattle region has topped for the last four months. … Weather permitting, Boeing plans the first flight of the 787-10, the largest version of its twin-aisle Dreamliner, from the North Charleston, South Carolina, complex where the plane is assembled. Unlike the two earlier versions of the 787, which are assembled in Everett as well, this one is slated to be built only in South Carolina. Boeing says it will webcast the flight at bit.ly/2o533Ya

WEDNESDAY: Alaska Air Group holds an investor day in New York. The event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Seattle time, will be webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home- sales index for February.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product.