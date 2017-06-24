The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home- price index. The Seattle region has led the country in home-price growth for the previous seven months … The Port of Seattle Commission considers moving ahead with competitive process to add new dining and retail options at Sea-Tac Airport.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home- sales index for May.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department delivers its latest estimate of first-quarter economic growth … Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims.