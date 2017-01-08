The business week ahead

WEDNESDAY: Airbus will release its final 2016 tally of jet orders and deliveries and hold its annual news conference in Toulouse, France. Both sales and deliveries are expected to be down from 2015 levels. Last week, Boeing said it sold 668 jets and delivered 748 in 2016.

THURSDAY: The Economic Development Council of Seattle & King County hosts its 45th annual Economic Forecast Conference. The half-day session will take “a regional look at cutting-edge business trends, our uniquely diverse industries and the Seattle region’s emergence as a global center.”

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hosts a town-hall meeting with educators in Washington, D.C.

Delta Air Lines will be the first of the major airlines to report its year-end financial results.

FRIDAY: Three big banks — Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — report their earnings before the market opens.

SATURDAY: Weather permitting, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch 10 Iridium communications satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, marking the company’s return to flight after one of its Falcon 9 rockets blew up in September.