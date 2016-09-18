The business week ahead

SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Apptio, the Bellevue-based cloud software company, is expected to price its initial public offering of stock. Last week it indicated it may sell 6.9 million shares at $13 to $15 each, for gross proceeds of $103.5 million.

TODAY: The Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a “secure scheduling” ordinance that would regulate how large retailers and certain food establishments schedule their workers. The meeting, which starts at 2 p.m., will be live-streamed at www.seattle.gov/council/watch-council-live.

TUESDAY: Gov. Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and co-founder Bill Gates join other government and business leaders in Vancouver, B.C., for a Microsoft-sponsored conference aimed at exploring how Seattle and its northern neighbor can work more closely together…. Financial markets will be watching as the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting to consider the economy and interest rates. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged, while strengthening guidance about its intentions to raise borrowing costs soon. The chances of a September rate increase have fallen to 20 percent from 30 percent a week ago, with December the first month with more than even odds of a hike.