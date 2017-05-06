Here’s where what former Morningstar CEO Don Phillips learned from his mom: Worry less about the number of funds than about how owning them makes you feel.

Your Funds

CHICAGO — Surprisingly late in life, Don Phillips — the face of data giant Morningstar for decades — got a lesson in investing from his mother.

In the years before her death, Phillips’ mom had begun investing in exchange-traded funds. She liked round lots, so it was 100 or 200 shares at a time.

Truthfully, she didn’t need to manage the money; her son would have done it for her. She was financially set for life.

“She knew it didn’t make much sense,” Phillips said in an interview at the 29th Morningstar Investment Conference last week, “but she said ‘I still want to feel like I’m in the game.’

“It made her feel engaged,” he added. “She’d watch the news and reposition into gold or something. It allowed her to respond, personally, to whatever she saw happening in the world, at a time in her life when engaging with the world could be hard.”

So when she died, Phillips inherited a one-third stake in the six ETFs his mom owned at the time. He has either 33 or 66 shares in each. He holds those ETFs to this day.

“Truthfully, it would be easier to just get rid of them, but I keep them as a reminder that there are a lot of reasons why we invest, and a lot of things we want to achieve by investing,” he said.

That Phillips — whose current title at Morningstar is managing director — holds those ETFs is remarkable also because the man has a portfolio with 58 different holdings in it.

Back in the 1990s, I began periodically asking Phillips for his take on a key question for investors: “How many funds does an investor need to build a well-structured, diversified portfolio.”

Back then, his answer was between five and 12 funds.

Then I asked Phillips how many funds he owned personally. The smallest number I recall getting was 22, and that was more than 20 years ago. The largest number was 62, which was in 2009 during a fund-research roundtable at the Morningstar conference.

Today, he owns 58, including the six inherited from his mother, plus his very first fund, Templeton Growth, which his father bought him as a teaching tool, hoping he might recognize the benefit of investing wages earned working a paper route. He keeps those for sentimental reasons.

There are other funds in the portfolio that have been chosen for him, because he has participated in company plans and programs. He also feels an obligation to sample Morningstar’s own cooking; accounting for more picks in the portfolio.

He proves that further with two-thirds of the stocks he owns: his only shares are in Morningstar Japan and Berkshire Hathaway.

Put together the home cooking and the issues either tied to Morningstar or picked by tools created by the firm and used in mutual fund wrap accounts and it accounts for more than half of the issues Phillips owns.

The rest, however, he pulled the trigger on.

That means today, whether he is holding for nostalgia or for profit, he is making the investment decisions.

He reported recently selling two longtime holdings, Third Avenue Value Fund and the Yacktman Fund, both cases where he outlived the manager’s career. Moreover, he owned those funds before brokerage firms were required to keep cost basis — the amount he paid to buy his stake in the funds, needed for reporting taxable gains — so he unloaded his shares by turning them over to a charitable gift fund, thereby avoiding the tax consequences.

He still owns names like Baron Asset, Clipper, Ariel, Oakmark Select, Fairholme and Sequoia.

Those last two have been absolute disasters in recent years, but Phillips has held them long enough that he still has gains, and the same tax-reporting issue as with the funds he sold. He acknowledged that those funds likely will be dispatched someday in a similar fashion, to avoid a tax headache rather than buy something better.

“There is a time for finding the next great manager,” Phillips said, “but I’ve done that and I have been very fortunate in this business and there is no denying my financial success. … I can afford to invest the way I do, even if I acknowledge that it’s not for everyone. You don’t have to have the best portfolio, just one that works best for you.”

For most people, that still involves between five and 12 funds, Phillips said, though it can be as few as one, “so long as it’s the right one, a diversified, balanced fund built for your needs, like a good target-date fund.”

Here’s where Phillips learned from his mom: Worry less about the number of funds than about how owning them makes you feel.

“If you own so many funds that you can’t keep up with them or they confuse you or frustrate you, then that’s too many,” he said, “but if your portfolio feels right to you, and it reaches your goals and it helps you feel engaged like my mom’s ETFs did, go for it.”