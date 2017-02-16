NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Molina Healthcare Inc., down $10.71 to $49.18

The health insurance company had a weak fourth quarter as its government health care exchange business struggled.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $5.78 to $46.92

The travel website company’s results fell short of estimates and analysts worried about its marketing spending.

Kate Spade Co., up $2.89 up $22.56

The handbag and accessories retailer said it’s considering options including a sale of the company.

Avis Budget Group Inc., down $4.90 to $35.76

The rental car company disclosed weak earnings and revenue as rental volume and pricing didn’t meet its projections.

Cisco Systems Inc., up 78 cents to $33.60

The seller of routers, switches, software and services reported better quarterly results than analysts expected.

Dean Foods Co., down $1.65 to $18.80

The milk company announced a smaller-than-anticipated profit and said sales volume decreased.

GNC Holdings Inc., down 60 cents to $7.72

The nutritional supplement chain took a charge of $473.5 million and reported weak quarterly results.

Avon Products Inc., down $1.09 to $4.77

The direct seller of cosmetics announced weak results as revenue fell, the number of sales representatives decreased and bad debt costs rose.