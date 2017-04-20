CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A court has sentenced a Moldovan businessman and former lawmaker to 18 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering connected to a $1 billion bank fraud.
The court in the capital Chisinau on Thursday sentenced Veaceslav Platon and ordered him to pay the state 869 million lei ($45.2 million) in damages which he siphoned off from the Savings Bank, which subsequently went bankrupt.
In its ruling, the court also confiscated shares Platon held. The ruling is not final.
Platon denies wrongdoing and says the case against him is politically motivated. Platon, 44, was extradited from Ukraine in August.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
The $1 billion, equal to one-eighth of the annual GDP of one of Europe’s poorest countries, disappeared from Moldovan banks before the 2014 parliamentary elections.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.