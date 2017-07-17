ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is no longer the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program.
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday signed an executive order establishing a drug monitoring program that will focus on those prescribing the drugs and filling the prescriptions.
The announcement was made at Express Scripts, a suburban St. Louis based pharmaceutical provider. The company will be a private-sector partner in the state program.
Greitens says the state’s approach could potentially become a national model.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies after fall from BMW sunroof on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
Missouri lawmakers for years have considered a drug monitoring program to combat doctor shopping and prescription opioid addiction. But efforts have until now failed, largely because of privacy concerns about keeping medical information in a database.