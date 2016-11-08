GENEVA (AP) — More valleys, fewer chocolate peaks: The maker of Toblerone Swiss chocolate says it’s widened the spaces in its iconic, triangle-array bars for some discount shops in Britain to keep prices down.

Mondelez International says the move aims to meet pricing targets by customer Poundland and other discount retailers, and has nothing to do with Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

British food retailers, however, are facing rising prices for imported goods as the pound weakened since the June vote.

Mondelez spokeswoman Heide Hauer said the only-in-Britain shift involves shrinking a 170-gram chocolate sold by the British discounters to 150 grams. The signature 100-gram Toblerone bar and other vendors are not affected.

Swiss daily 20 Minuten first reported Monday on the changes, which have drawn consumer complaints in social media.