The latest data on the diversity of the Redmond software giant’s workforce, released Thursday, showed a second consecutive annual drop in the proportion of women employed by the company.

At Microsoft, about one out of every four employees is female.

Microsoft’s ranks were 25.8 percent female at the end of September, a decline of one percentage point from a year earlier. Two years ago, Microsoft was 29 percent female.

Microsoft attributes the decline to layoffs in units that Microsoft bought from Nokia in 2014 and spent much of the last three years dismantling. Nokia’s workforce, and particularly its manufacturing centers, employed a larger proportion of women than Microsoft units.

The report is the latest evidence of Microsoft’s struggles to broaden the makeup of its workforce, which doesn’t look much like society as a whole. Microsoft and other technology firms tend to be male-dominated and employ small percentages of African-Americans and Latinos.

Those disparities are greater in technology-focused jobs and leadership positions; just three out of Microsoft’s 12 senior leaders are female.

The debate about inclusion in technology companies has taken on a civil rights dimension as the industry, an important source of high-paying jobs in a relatively slow-growing U.S. economy, gains clout.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is on a multiyear advocacy campaign, pushing Microsoft and its peers in Silicon Valley to look harder for talented employees and disclose more about the makeup of their workforce.

“This is a field that really gives you the power to change the world and the power to address societal challenges,” said Ed Lazowska, a longtime University of Washington computer science professor. “These are great jobs, and everybody should have them be available to them. In many ways this involves overcoming what had been kind of a boys club environment for many years.”

Comparing workforce statistics across companies can be misleading, given the differences in job categories, regions, and other factors, Lazowska said.

But Microsoft’s portion of female employees would seem to put the company at the back of the pack among technology giants.

The workforces of Facebook, Google and Apple are all more than 30 percent female, according to the most recent data from each company.

The decline in the portion of women at the Microsoft was disappointing, said Gwen Houston, the company’s director of diversity and inclusion. Still, she said there was a “glimmer of optimism” beyond the headline statistics, particularly in new hires.

Women represented 27.7 percent of employees hired in the last year, a higher percentage than the company’s current workforce.

Among U.S. employees, the representation of black and Latino employees at Microsoft each ticked higher by tenths of a percentage point, to 3.7 percent, and 5.5 percent, respectively. Those figures were higher for employees hired in the last year, Houston said.

“It’s about retention,” she said. “We can do all this great hiring but how do we hold onto that great talent?”

That effort includes ongoing employee training on unconscious bias, as well as career development programs focused on getting women and underrepresented groups in leadership roles, she said.

Regardless of the company’s own programs, Microsoft is likely to report a gain in female representation next year.

LinkedIn, the social networking firm Microsoft is trying to buy in a $26.2 billion deal, is 42 percent female.