David Treadwell, who joined Microsoft in 1989, led engineering teams working on Windows, among other things,

David Treadwell, a Microsoft executive who led engineering teams working on Windows, Xbox and Microsoft’s cloud-computing platform during his long career with the company, is leaving for Amazon.com.

GeekWire reported Treadwell’s move to Amazon earlier Wednesday.

Treadwell joined Microsoft out of Princeton in1989 to work on Windows NT. More recently, Treadwell was among the leaders of an effort to unify the various teams at Microsoft that were working on operating systems for different devices, the project that culminated in the release of Windows 10 last year.

A corporate reorganization in 2015 sent Treadwell to Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise group, where he ran the company’s identity team.

A Microsoft spokeswoman on Wednesday confirmed Treadwell’s departure, and said he would be replaced in his role by Joy Chik.

Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft and Amazon are fierce rivals in the business of renting on-demand computing power. Amazon’s rapid growth, and current hiring binge, has stoked competition for talent from software engineers to marketers and salespeople.