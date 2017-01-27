The Redmond company’s market capitalization crossed the half-trillion-dollar threshold Friday. By that stock-market gauge, Microsoft is more valuable than at any time since 2000.

The company’s market capitalization crossed the half-trillion-dollar threshold Friday. By that stock-market gauge, Microsoft is more valuable than at any time since March 2000, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Microsoft stock rose Friday as investors reacted to the company’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings, reported after the close of trading Thursday.

Growth in sales of the company’s on-demand software, data storage and processing power has pushed Microsoft’s shares to a record high as the company displayed new sources of income beyond its aging Windows and Office cash cows.

Microsoft shares closed up 2.3 percent at $65.78 on Friday, giving it a market cap of about $511 billion. It touched a record intraday high of $65.91 earlier in the session.

Microsoft shares had languished for much of the time between Steve Ballmer’s appointment as chief executive in 2000 and his handoff to Satya Nadella in 2014.

“They have a bit of a halo right now,” said Christopher Voce, an analyst with Forrester Research. “All eyes are on the cloud business. We all know it’s doing well, and I think the question was just how good.”

Microsoft is the third-largest publicly traded company in the world. It’s outpaced by the foes that unseated the Redmond company as the world’s dominant technology builder. Apple was valued at $641 billion Friday, and Google parent Alphabet stood at $575 billion.

Another Seattle company, Amazon.com, weighs in with a market cap of $397 billion.

All of those companies still lag the heights Microsoft achieved at the peak of its power in the personal-computer era. Adjusted for inflation, the company’s peak market value in late 1999 — $614 billion, according to S&P — equates to about $885 billion in 2016 dollars.