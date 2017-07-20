The Redmond company’s quarterly profit more than doubled from a year ago on growth in its cloud-computing units and a big tax benefit.

Microsoft topped analysts estimates in its quarterly earnings, posting a profit more than double that of the prior year on growth in its cloud-computing units and a big tax benefit related to past losses in the company’s mobile business.

The technology giant posted 98 cents a share in adjusted income during the three months ended in June.

That includes a $1.8 billion tax benefit, the result of recognizing losses from Microsoft’s dismantled smartphone hardware business.

Absent that adjustment, earnings would have been 75 cents a share, topping analysts expectations for a profit of 71 cents a share.

The quarter, the last of Microsoft’s fiscal year, brought another jump in sales of Microsoft’s portfolio of on-demand business software. Sales of Office 365 to businesses climbed 43 percent from a year earlier, and the Azure cloud-computing platform’s revenue climbed 97 percent.

For the full fiscal year, Microsoft’s sales totaled $89.9 billion, up 5 percent from a year earlier. Net income was $21.2 billion, an increase of 26 percent.

The Redmond company in the last few years has been reshaping its business from one-time sales of software licenses to subscription services in the cloud.

That’s entailed layoffs, including thousands announced earlier this month, as well as billions of dollars spent building a worldwide network of data centers to power those cloud-computing tools. The costs of running those facilities has weighed on the company’s profitability. So has a growing, but lower-margin, hardware business, primarily its line of Surface computers.

During the just completed fiscal year, Microsoft took home 62 cents of every dollar of sales in gross profit, down from more than 80 cents in 2010.

But Wall Street investors believe the changes in the company’s business position Microsoft to survive in the emerging era of cloud software, defying expectations that the company — tied by Windows and Office to a cratering personal computer market — was headed for irrelevance.

Microsoft’s stock ended regular trading on Thursday at a record high of $74.22, up 0.5 percent on the day. In after-hours trading following the earnings release, shares gained another 0.5 percent.

Adjusted revenue during the quarter was $24.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected revenue of $24.2 billion.

Net income was $6.5 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year earlier.

Stripping out sales of the Windows operating system that Microsoft officially defers to future quarters, Microsoft’s earnings per share were 83 cents, from 39 cents a share a year earlier.