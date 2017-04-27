Microsoft reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly earnings per share Thursday, reflecting continued growth in sales of the company’s web-based business software.

The Redmond company reported earning 73 cents a share in adjusted net income during the three months ended March 31, up from 63 cents a share a year earlier.

Earnings during the period, the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year, beat Wall Street analyst expectations for 70 cents a share.

Microsoft’s adjusted earnings reflect sales of the Windows 10 operating system that, by official accounting metrics, is deferred to future quarters. That sum was about $1.6 billion in the quarter.

Stripping out that revenue, Microsoft’s quarterly profit was 61 cents a share, compared with 47 cents a share from a year earlier.

Revenue totaled $22.09 billion for the quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier. Net income rose 28 percent to $4.8 billion.