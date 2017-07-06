The company will lay off thousands of workers, primarily in its sales staff outside the U.S., according to a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft on Thursday started the process of laying off thousands of employees, cuts that fall largely on the technology giant’s sales force.

The cuts, anticipated widely since last week, come as Microsoft reconfigures its massive sales organization to focus on its cloud-computing products, and particularly sales to specific industries.

A person familiar with the matter said the cuts would total thousands of workers, and that the vast majority are located outside the U.S. The cuts include some roles in Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters.

CNBC reported that layoffs would cut up to 3,000 employees.