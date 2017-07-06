The company will lay off thousands of workers, primarily in its sales staff outside the U.S., according to a person familiar with the matter.
Microsoft on Thursday started the process of laying off thousands of employees, cuts that fall largely on the technology giant’s sales force.
The cuts, anticipated widely since last week, come as Microsoft reconfigures its massive sales organization to focus on its cloud-computing products, and particularly sales to specific industries.
A person familiar with the matter said the cuts would total thousands of workers, and that the vast majority are located outside the U.S. The cuts include some roles in Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters.
CNBC reported that layoffs would cut up to 3,000 employees.
Most Read Stories
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.