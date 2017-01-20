The expected layoffs fit an emerging pattern in which the company discloses job cuts near the end of a quarter or around the time of quarterly earnings reports.

Microsoft is planning to conduct a round of layoffs next week, cutting up to 700 jobs, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The cuts will be spread across a variety of business units and locations, the person said. Microsoft at the end of September had about 113,000 employees, 45,000 of whom worked in the company’s offices in the Seattle area.

That total doesn’t include the 10,000 employees, primarily in California, that Microsoft acquired from LinkedIn when the deal to buy the professional social-networking company closed in December.

Chief Executive Satya Nadella took the helm in 2014 and soon afterward oversaw Microsoft’s largest-ever layoffs, eliminating about 18,000 jobs, most of which were tied to smartphone units acquired from Nokia. Subsequent rounds eliminated virtually all of the units acquired from the Finnish communications giant.

More recently, Microsoft has carried out regular head-count cuts spread across a range of business units.

The pending layoffs, reported earlier Friday by Business Insider, would fall on the week the company reports quarterly earnings, fitting with a recent pattern of quietly letting go hundreds near the end of a quarter, or during the same week executives update Wall Street on their financial numbers.

The latest cuts are part of the previously announced 2,850 layoffs disclosed in an annual securities filing in July. In late-2015, the company cut 1,000 jobs the day before reporting quarterly earnings.