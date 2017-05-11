Microsoft Build 2017: The company didn’t offer much in the way of details on its “Fall Creators Update,” but charted an outline for its plans.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 will get an updated slate of features later this year called the “Fall Creators Update,” the company said Thursday.

The company didn’t offer much in the way of details at its Build developer show, but charted a broad outline for its plans for the ubiquitous personal computer-operating system. Microsoft has said it will add new tools to Windows 10 in major updates about twice a year.

The Fall Creators Update — a similar marketing moniker to a spring edition released in April — will come with Timeline, a feature designed to let you jump back into files you were using a few hours or days ago as if you’d never left.

A separate set of features is aimed at the effort to make Windows useful beyond Microsoft’s PC wheelhouse.

One, using Microsoft’s Cortana, will synchronize applications between a Windows PC and a smartphone using Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android, allowing you to pick up editing a document where you left off on the other device.

Another feature expands the realm of the virtual clipboard, enabling a copy and paste function from Windows to other operating systems and back again.

The tools are the latest sign of Microsoft’s aim to try to reach users regardless of what other operating systems they use, a far cry from a few years ago when the company at this same conference was advertising Windows 10 as the operating system that unified smartphone and laptop and made other operating systems unnecessary.

Microsoft subsequently shuttered much of its smartphone unit and redefined itself as a builder of its core Windows computer franchise as well as applications for smartphone platforms.