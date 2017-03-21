Microsoft services went down for some users Tuesday. The company said it was working to fix the problem.

Parts of Microsoft’s Outlook, Skype and Xbox Live services were down for some users Tuesday, marking the second big outage for the company this month.

Xbox Live’s website showed that games were working normally, but some core services were down. Twitters users, many of them gamers, vented frustration after having trouble logging on to their accounts.

DownDetector, a site that tracks when services go out, showed spikes in problems for both Outlook and Xbox Live on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear how widespread the outage is, though many reports say it is affecting primarily the East Coast and parts of Europe.

Earlier this month, Outlook 365, Xbox Live and Skype went down for several hours in parts of the world.

Microsoft said in a statement that it was working to fix the problem.

“We are aware that some users are experiencing difficulties signing in to some services. Engineers are working to fully resolve this as soon as possible,” the company said.