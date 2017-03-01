Pickit builds a tool that curates images for use in documents.

Microsoft’s venture capital arm has joined a $4.6 million investment round in Pickit, a Swedish software startup that builds a tool that curates images for use in documents.

Pickit’s add-in to Microsoft Office and Windows 10 hosts photos, illustrations and other images from image providers and volunteer photographers, and ensures that content available in its database is free of copyright restrictions.

Founded in 2013, Pickit is headquartered in Visby, Sweden, and has an office near Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters.