LOS ANGELES — Microsoft’s souped-up video game console, the Xbox One X game will arrive on Nov. 7, the company said at its E3 media event Sunday.



Phil Spencer, who leads Microsoft’s Xbox unit, called the device the most powerful console ever built.

It’s also Microsoft’s smallest. And existing Xbox One games are will be compatible with the new hardware, the company said.



The Redmond company turned up the rhetoric to market the device, which is aimed at enabling ultra-high-definition graphics of the sort required by high-end virtual reality headsets.



A flotilla of fans walked onto the floor seats of the basketball arena here wearing shirts that read “I witnessed the most powerful console ever.” On stage, the superlatives flowed. Most powerful. Maximum power and efficiency. Seven million pixels. Eight billion transistors.



Pricing wasn’t announced during the initial unveiling.

