Julie Brill, who left the Federal Trade Commission in 2016, will lead Microsoft’s policy and lobbying efforts on privacy and data protection
Microsoft has tapped a former U.S. Federal Trade Commission member to lead its policy and lobbying efforts on privacy and data protection.
Julie Brill was appointed by former President Barack Obama to the governing council of the consumer protection and antitrust regulator in 2010 after decades spent working on those issues at the state level. She stepped down in 2016, joining law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.
At Microsoft, she will lead the teams setting company policy on privacy, data protection and cybersecurity, as well as the groups lobbying and working with government officials on those issues. Her mandate will include compliance with the European Union’s sweeping data protection regulations set to take effect next year.
Microsoft has been one of the more vocal companies in the technology industry on internet-age policy issues, from jurisdiction over data stored in the cloud to defense against cyberattacks.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The effort, coinciding with Microsoft’s aim to shift more of its business to web-based tools, is in part a bid to reassure business customers worried about the security of their data from the prying eyes of governments or competitors.
Brill is expected to join the company sometime after Microsoft’s new fiscal year begins in July. She will be based in Redmond, and report to Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.