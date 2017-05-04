The Dubai Font, dedicated in marketing materials to “the power of expression,” was commissioned by a government with a poor record on free speech protections and human rights.

Last weekend, the government of Dubai introduced the Dubai Font — a new, if not particularly distinctive, typeface for Microsoft’s Office 365, created with the aid of the technology giant — and invited people to use it to #ExpressYou.

That’s a task citizens might find difficult in the Persian Gulf monarchy, which lacks free speech protections and has a habit of arresting government critics, a contrast observers were quick to jump on.

According to the terms of use of the font — which is available for free download — Dubai typeface may not be used “in any manner that goes against the public morals of the United Arab Emirates or which is offensive or an affront to the local culture and/or values of the United Arab Emirates.”

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, “often uses its affluence to mask the government’s serious human rights problems,” including arbitrary detention and torture of people who criticize the authorities, according to Human Rights Watch.

The UAE also shows up as a country of concern in U.S. State Department reports on human trafficking, which highlight the occasional use of forced labor, nonpayment of wages, and physical and sexual abuse of the migrant workers who make up 95 percent of the labor force.

The secretary general of the executive council of Dubai, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, struck a different tone in a news release to announce the font. The new typeface, he said, reflected the personality of the emirate, “whose vision revolves around giving, happiness, smartness, boldness, living in harmony,” among other virtues.

Dubai’s crown prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed, added that he “personally (oversaw) all the stages of the development of this font.”

The font, which includes characters in both Arabic and Latin, will be integrated into Microsoft’s Office 365 suite.

Dubai Font is the first Microsoft typeface created for, and named after, a city. Its lead designer — Nadine Chahine of Woburn, Mass., typeface design firm Monotype — says it’s also the first time Microsoft has ever collaborated with a government on a typeface design.

In this case, those resources included the aid of Si Daniels, a manager in Microsoft’s Office group. Chahine said in a Facebook post that the project would not have been possible without Daniels, who flew to Dubai for the initial meetings.

A Microsoft spokeswoman declined to answer specific questions on the record about the company’s role, instead issuing a statement indicating the company routinely offers “technical resources to ensure custom fonts are accurately rendered.”

Samer Abu Ltaif, president of Microsoft’s Middle East and Africa sales subsidiary, was on hand for the unveiling of the font, and was quoted in the release calling the font “a great example of successful collaborations between the public and private sectors.”

“This reinforces the vision of Dubai, which aims to become one of the most inclusive cities,” he said.

Microsoft’s benefits from the endeavor were apparently limited to Abu Ltaif’s photo opportunity with Dubai’s leadership. No money changed hands between the Dubai government and Microsoft as part of the project, according to a person familiar with the matter.